Karnataka's only government-run cancer care hospital, to get pediatric oncology ICU to be open next month

Karnataka's only government-run cancer care hospital, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre is set to get a pediatric oncology ICU by the first week of August.

Children frequent this hospital for cancers including blood, brain, lymphoma, solid tumours in the liver, kidney or pancreas, bones and soft tissue. During the lockdown, owing to lack of transportation and movement restriction, one or two new cases would present once in three days but now with unlocking in place, the number has risen to five to seven cases, doctors from the hospital state. 90 per cent of their patients are below the poverty line, while the rest include above poverty line urban patients."

The ICU will have 8 beds and 6 step down ICU beds where patients who need oxygen but do not require a ventilator will be admitted, before being shifted to the general ward. We receive around 600 new pediatric cancer cases a year and 2000 patients will come for follow-ups," said Dr. C Ramachandra, director of Kidwai Hospital.

"The pediatric ICU is necessary as children with cancer who are on chemotherapy suffer Febrile Neutropenia, where their count of White Blood Cells, Red Blood Cell, Platelets, go down and they acquire infection from within. In such cases, ICU admissions are warranted as the patients suffer sudden deterioration," said Dr. Arun Kumar AR, associate professor and in-charge head of department, Pediatric Oncology, Kidwai Hospital.

The ICU is also required for oncological emergencies such as Tumour Lysis Syndrome, Superior mediastinal syndrome, etc. The ICU stay for children could vary from 3-4 days to 7-10 days.

The medical ICU in the hospital campus is undergoing renovation, while the OPD block funded by Infosys foundation and PET scan building will be opened soon. A tender has been called for building a waiting hall for patients, especially meant for those undergoing long treatment. They along with an attendee will be able to stay there while their reports, investigations and tests are done, prior to being admitted.