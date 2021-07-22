STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe reveals NRI woman Vishala Ganiga’s murder was plotted six months earlier by husband

Even on July 12, based on her husband’s instruction over the phone from Dubai, she went to meet them at her apartment in Brahmavara to hand over some parcel.

UDUPI : A deeper probe into murder of NRI woman Vishala Ganiga (35) that took place in her residential apartment in Brahmavara on July 12 has revealed that the murder was plotted by her husband Ramakrishna Ganiga through two contract killers in Dubai about six months earlier.

Ramakrishna, taking the assistance of another accused had hired two contract killers to murder his wife as the relation between the couple had soured, investigations revealed. Among the two supari killers, police have arrested Swaminath Nishad (38) from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police are making efforts to arrest another supari killer and the accused who allegedly assisted Ramakrishna to hire superi killers. Their arrest may take another week’s time. Ramakrishna is already in police custody.

Udupi SP Vishnuvardhana told reporters on Wednesday that victim’s husband Ramakrishna had even handed over Rs 2 lakh to supari killers to get his wife killed. In March this year, Ramakrishna, along with his wife Vishala and daughter Arvi had arrived to Brahmavara from Dubai and during that time, he had introduced the two supari killers to his wife as his friends. This, SP said, was to make Vishala believe her husband and meet them in future.

Even on July 12, based on her husband’s instruction over the phone from Dubai, she went to meet them at her apartment in Brahmavara to hand over some parcel. Just 10 minutes after she arrived at the apartment alone, the supari killers came and strangulated her. To hoodwink the police, they had taken the jewellery from her dead body to show it as a case of murder for gain, SP detailed, congratulating the police teams who worked hard to piece together all information and zero in on the culprits. 

DG and IGP Praveen Sood announced Rs 50,000 cash reward to the police team involved in solving the murder case. Western Range IGP- Devajyoti Ray issued commendation certificates to the team members.

