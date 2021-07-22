Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra rubbishes leadership change talk, says it’s just rumour

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra, who is a Lok Sabha member from Shivmaogga, on Wednesday said all theories surrounding the issue of a leadership change in the state are baseless. Speaking to reporters here, the Member of Parliament said, “It is all just a rumour. It is all only in the media.” He said that a section of the media went ahead and ran stories saying Yediyurappa was ready to resign and had set conditions to the high command.

“In his 50 years of political life, my father has nurtured many leaders and thousands of party workers. He is not a mean person to think just about his children and family,” he said. “BSY came to Shikaripura as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak and thereafter fought against anti-people issues and entered politics. He built the party from scratch. There is no demand to either make me or my brother Vijayendra a minister,” he added.