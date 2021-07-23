Expect more rain in Karnataka till July 26: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for the state till July 26 as South-West monsoon is vigorous. The weatherman has issued an orange alert for most parts of coastal Karnataka on July 23 and yellow alert from July 24- 26 in coastal Karnataka. Orange and yellow alerts have also also issued for parts of North- and South-interior Karnataka till July 24.

Bengaluru director in-charge of IMD, C S Patil, said the monsoon is active and vigorous due to the formation of various weather systems. These include offshore trough from south Gujarat to north Kerala coast at Mean Sea Level. There is also a low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 1.7mm of rainfall, the international airport 1 mm rainfall and HAL airport 0.7 mm of rainfall up to 5.30 pm on Thursday.