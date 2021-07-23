STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain wreaks havoc on Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa border, rail and road traffic hit

A high alert has been sounded in areas surrounding the Krishna river and its tributaries which are all in spate. The people have been alerted to take precautions. 

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Road near NH-4 in Belgaum's Bhutramatti waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Heavy and incessant rainfall in Belagavi and the Karnataka-Maharashtra border area has created havoc as several roads including stretches of NH-4 and NH-4A are inundated hampering vehicular traffic. 

According to sources, the movement of vehicles on NH-4 -- which connects Pune and Belagavi -- has been halted since Friday morning as large stretches of this road inundated at Nipani on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and Vantamuri and Sankeshwar near Belagavi.

The NH-4 has turned into a large lake near Sankeshwar with several vehicles stranded on both sides. People travelling on the road are taking alternative routes even as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

A high alert has been sounded in areas surrounding the Krishna river and its tributaries which are all in spate. The people have been alerted to take precautions. 

ALSO READ | 71 killed in landslides, rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

At least eight bridges on the border have submerged in the overflowing Krishna forcing the authorities to divert traffic. Many routes connecting parts of Maharashtra from Belagavi are badly hit by the incessant downpour.

The rail route to Goa via Belagavi and Castlerock also has been affected due to mudslides while the traffic on the roads leading to Goa from Belagavi via Chorla and NH-4A also getting affected since Thursday.

Several low-lying areas in Belagavi city flooded following heavy rain and efforts are on by local authorities to flush water from the waterlogged streets and localities.

Meanwhile, a man who was caught badly in a flooded lake at Waghwade near Belagavi was able to swim to safety with a large number of villagers motivating him to take a plunge to save himself. After struggling for several hours, he decided to swim to safety after the villagers managed to get a rope tied on both ends to help him.

In another incident, a man stranded in his house near the swelling Pandari river at Londa near Belagavi was rescued miraculously by a team of police personnel from Khanapur police station on Friday. The help came several hours after the man flashed his torch to help others to spot him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra-Karnataka-Goa border Karnataka rain National Highway 4 Karnataka floods
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp