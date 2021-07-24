BJP high command will take a call on new Karnataka CM: Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Rural Development Minister on Friday said that the people of Karnataka have accepted the statements made by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, that the party is important for him and he would act as per the directions of the national leaders.

Addressing the media here during his visit to Murugha Mutt here, the minister said that the opinion of all MLAs will be taken to select the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Brushing aside statements of Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad, Eshwarappa said the decision now depends on the national leadership and Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

On a section of the Kuruba community openly requesting the BJP leadership to make Eshwarappa the Chief Minister, he said it is the request of his fans, but finally, the party’s central leaders will take a call. In Davanagere, Eshwarappa said the next chief minister of the state will be a consensus candidate selected by the BJP high command and Yediyurappa, and would be a prominent leader.

