STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY's exit: Mutts make their point, mega meet of seers on Sunday

In a show of support to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, religious heads of various mutts are holding a mega convention on July 25 in Bengaluru.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swamy speaks after meeting Chief Minister  BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a show of support to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, religious heads of various mutts are holding a mega convention on July 25 in Bengaluru. On the same day, Yediyurappa is holding an event to mark two years of his government. Ever since speculation began of a change in leadership, religious heads across the state have been visiting the CM’s residence. This has been criticised by political leaders as well as the public as interference by seers in political affairs.

It may be noted that Yediyurappa’s loyalists, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, had visited various mutts last week, seeking their cooperation. Speaking to the media on Friday, Dingaleshwara swamiji of Balehosur said that every time there is a crisis in the state or issues related to development, mutt representatives have given their suggestions.

“This is not new. Now there is talk of a change in power in the state. We have called for a meeting on July 25 to discuss ongoing issues, and invited all major religious heads from across the state,” he said. “The event is not limited to any one caste or community. Everyone will be involved. We will discuss the state. This convention is not about one person or one community,” he added.

Speaking about the covers given to the swami at the CM’s residence, a video of which went viral and came in for criticism, he said that a letter was given to the mutt head. “There was nothing in the cover, but it was shown in a different manner. It’s a tradition to give fruits and dakshina to anyone visiting your house,” he said. Shadakshari Rudramuni swami from Tiptur, Somashekara swami from Pushpagiri Samsthana and others also took part in the press meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp