BSY's exit: Mutts make their point, mega meet of seers on Sunday

BENGALURU: In a show of support to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, religious heads of various mutts are holding a mega convention on July 25 in Bengaluru. On the same day, Yediyurappa is holding an event to mark two years of his government. Ever since speculation began of a change in leadership, religious heads across the state have been visiting the CM’s residence. This has been criticised by political leaders as well as the public as interference by seers in political affairs.

It may be noted that Yediyurappa’s loyalists, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, had visited various mutts last week, seeking their cooperation. Speaking to the media on Friday, Dingaleshwara swamiji of Balehosur said that every time there is a crisis in the state or issues related to development, mutt representatives have given their suggestions.

“This is not new. Now there is talk of a change in power in the state. We have called for a meeting on July 25 to discuss ongoing issues, and invited all major religious heads from across the state,” he said. “The event is not limited to any one caste or community. Everyone will be involved. We will discuss the state. This convention is not about one person or one community,” he added.

Speaking about the covers given to the swami at the CM’s residence, a video of which went viral and came in for criticism, he said that a letter was given to the mutt head. “There was nothing in the cover, but it was shown in a different manner. It’s a tradition to give fruits and dakshina to anyone visiting your house,” he said. Shadakshari Rudramuni swami from Tiptur, Somashekara swami from Pushpagiri Samsthana and others also took part in the press meet.