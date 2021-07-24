Karnataka governor Gehlot still on tour amid talks of BSY's resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While talk of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stepping down gains ground, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot is noticeably not in Bengaluru. Gehlot, who took over less than a fortnight ago from Vajubhai Vala, left for New Delhi on Monday.

Official sources said that Governor Gehlot visited President Ram Nath Kovind, which is part of protocol, and also PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as a matter of courtesy, after he took over officially as governor. He has also held a series of meetings with certain higher-ups in Delhi, and thereafter, proceeded to his hometown Bhopal, where he will remain for a couple of days.

He is expected to return to Bengaluru before the second year celebrations of the government on July 26. Since Yediyurappa has indicated broadly that he would be stepping down, he will have to hand over his resignation to the governor. Sources said that the governor is expected to be back before Monday.