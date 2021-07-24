Karnataka: With 94 cases in two months, Vijayapura records second highest Delta variant patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura district has recorded as many as 94 Delta variant Covid cases in the last two months, the second highest number of cases in the state after Bengaluru.

According to the district administration, “A total of 187 samples were sent for genome sequencing to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurology Science (NIHMANS). Out of them, 94 were confirmed cases of the Delta strain and results of 65 samples are awaited.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Rajkumar Yaragal, District Health Officer, pointed out, “We sent the samples of those who got Covid even after both doses of vaccine and children below the age of 15 for genome sequencing.” The DHO further added that the samples were sent over May and June. However, the results arrived in the third week of July.