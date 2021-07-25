BJP looking for new face as it failed to deliver: DKS

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress had to face major embarrassment over the debate on projecting the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the next Assembly elections. Differences within the party came to the fore after some MLAs openly issued statements favouring Siddaramaiah as the CM candidate, irking KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s supporters. Shivakumar, who was in Delhi recently to hold talks with the central leaders, however, says there is no rift within the Congress and says he believes in collective leadership.

Excerpts.

You and Siddaramaiah met the party central leaders recently. What was discussed?

Many issues, including our stand on illegal surveillance using Pegasus spyware, political developments within the BJP, and what should be our plan of action on a lot of other issues that the BJP is trying to prop up. We also discussed preparations for the local body elections.

What about the rift between you and Siddaramaiah over the next CM candidate?

There is no rift in the party. In the Congress, at any point in time, we will not project a CM candidate. I believe in collective leadership. One person can’t do everything and all of us need to work together. Only a few tried to make it an issue.

Was that issue also discussed in the meetings with Rahul Gandhi or other leaders?

No, it was not discussed. Discipline in the party is very important. Even before we visited Delhi, the central leaders had warned against speaking about it.

Your views on the current developments in BJP?

The developments in BJP itself show that they have completely failed on all fronts, and that is the reason they want to have a new face in the state. Otherwise, why would the BJP change the CM? Yediyurappa was over 75 years of age when he took over as the CM. It is a clear indication that they have failed on all fronts..

Many senior Lingayat leaders in the Congress have openly backed Yediyurappa

It is their personal opinion and not the party’s view.