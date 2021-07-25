Jungle exodus

Amit S Upadhye By

JOIDA: A slippery ride on a slush track for about 30km off Kumbarwada village in Uttara Kannada district, will take you close to the borders of Goa. Nestling in the lap of nature and located close to the origin of the Kali river, lies Sulavali village.

Sachin Mirashe, a resident and young farmer from Sulavali, admits that his village has the most scenic view in the region, but also lists the scores of hardships the inhabitants live with.

Living inside the forest may fascinate many, but for these families, it’s always been a question of life and death. With no bus service or proper road connectivity, the villagers would travel 26 km to reach the main road. Conflict with wild animals and helplessness during emergency medical situations finally convinced them to move out of the forest, under the government’s voluntary relocation programme.

“We have the best fish, crab and mushrooms to eat. Many visitors consider this place the most picturesque site in Joida, where one can see the birth of the Kali river. But those who live here lead a tough life, especially during the monsoons. For long, we were feeling disconnected from the outside world. We applied for voluntary relocation with the forest department a year ago, and are now moving to Ramanagar. We have purchased agricultural land and are building a small house,” Mirashe said.

Today, about 56 families from this area have moved to different locations in Joida taluk (earlier Supa taluk). This is the first time Kali Tiger Reserve, the largest tiger habitat in Karnataka, has witnessed such mass voluntary relocation in recent years. The process of relocation was also completed in a record time of one year. Foresters says it was team effort by the administration, forest division, NGOs and locals.

“The hamlet consists of two settlements: Gowliwada and Sulavali (locally known as Mirashiwada). Lack of basic amenities like all-season road, electricity, education and health were the deciding factors for them. For every need, they had to come to Kumbarwada or Joida. Last year, the entire hamlet had applied for relocation under the first option of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) relocation package, and each family was compensated Rs 10 lakh each,” explained Maria Christu Raja D, Director, Kali Tiger Reserve.

“Approval for relocation from the district-level committee was granted in December 2020. By January, the first instalment payment was given to beneficiaries in the presence of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Canara Circle, Yatish Kumar. With the first instalment of Rs 7 lakh, the beneficiaries were able to purchase land of their choice outside the forest. Once they move out of their hamlets, the remaining Rs 3 lakh will be paid to them,” the officer added.

The forest staff of Kali Reserve were in constant touch with the families, helping them with purchase of land, house construction and shifting. “We have tried to make the shift to their new life as easy and natural as possible. The entire forest team worked with the community to help make this movement smooth,” he said.

Currently, about 1,000 applications have been received for relocation from Kali Tiger Reserve. Around 25,000 people are living in hamlets in Kali Reserve and buffer area. The division will be taking up these applications, based on availability of funds, on priority.

“Relocation is a poverty eradication programme first, and benefit to wildlife is secondary. Our main aim is to help people living in remote areas have better employment opportunities, financial security and civic amenities, including access to better schools and hospitals. There is no poverty alleviation action to equal relocation, in empowering people living in interior forest areas to choose their lives and utilise the opportunities offered by mainstream society,” Raja added.

Wildlife experts are now calling for better management of the area vacated by the beneficiaries. A large chunk of forest land has been added back to Kali Tiger Reserve. The area is considered as the future Source Area for tigers in Central Western Ghats, along with Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining sanctuary in Goa, from where tigers can disperse to other forest blocks of the landscape.

“Their paddy fields can be left as they are, and will serve as grasslands for herbivores. Unnecessary tree planting, building of guesthouses or any structures should be avoided. There are several tribal settlements in Kali which are in dire need of relocation. The foresters must take up relocation on priority. Though there has been reduction in central funds, Kali Reserve has done a commendable job. The forest department had forwarded a demand before central agencies for mass relocation programme, but the Centre gave only Rs 14 crore. Before such developments hamper the smooth relocation programme, the fund crunch must be addressed at the earliest,” suggested a wildlife expert.

