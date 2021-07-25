STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kodagu district achieves 137% success in inoculating degree students

Kodagu district health department managed to surpass its target of vaccinating degree students even as it faced an acute shortage of vaccines due to the limited supply of doses from the state.

Published: 25th July 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Despite the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Kodagu district has achieved 137% target of vaccinating 18+ college students on a priority basis.

A total of 15,815 residents including 14,772 students, 649 teaching staff and 394 non-teaching staff have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine following a special vaccination drive across the district.

The state department of Colleges and Technical Education had earlier directed the district health department to inoculate 11,483 degree students, teaching and non-teaching staff on a priority basis by July 27.

Special drives to inoculate degree college students were successfully hosted across healthcare centres and colleges, even as the district crossed the set target assigned by the department of education.

“Many native students are studying in colleges outside the district. Hence, we have crossed the set target and vaccinated over 14,000 students,” confirmed an official.

Special vaccination drives were hosted in nearly 33 degree colleges apart from the designated PHCs where vaccine doses were reserved for students.

“We collected reports from the colleges and planned the drive accordingly,” added the official.

Amidst the short supply of vaccines, the district has managed to inoculate students successfully while also being in the news for achieving negative wastage of the vaccine doses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Karnataka Covid vaccination COVID 19 Degree students vaccination Kodagu Covid vaccination COVID 19 vaccine Karnataka covid vaccination
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp