Let Yediyurappa continue as Karnataka CM: Swamijis of Matadeshara Maha Samavesha tell BJP
Party insiders told TNIE that the BJP leadership has been caught by surprise with the kind of show of strength for Yediyurappa and are closely following the developments in the state.
Published: 25th July 2021 03:20 PM | Last Updated: 25th July 2021 03:30 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: In a clear message to the BJP High Command, the Swamijis of Matadeshara Maha Samavesha have stressed the continuance of BS Yediyurappa's tenure as the Karnataka Chief Minister.
Speaking at the massive rally of Swamijis called by Yediyurappa and his supporters, pontiffs like Sri Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt located in Chitradurga, Sri Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Balehosur Dingaleshwara Mutt, Sri Rudramuni Mahaswamiji of Shadakshari Mutt Tiptur, Sri Mallikarjuna Devaru Swamiji of Sarpabhushan Mutt, among many others held a meeting at the Palace Grounds and took a virtually unanimous stand that Yediyurappa should continue as the Chief Minister.
Let BS Yediyurappa continue as CM. What exactly is the message the Swamijis at the Matadeshara Maha Samavesha want to convey to the BJP High Command? @santwana99 @bansykalappa @ramupatil_TNIE @NewIndianXpress @CMofKarnataka @XpressBengaluru @anusharavi10 @AshwiniMS_TNIE pic.twitter.com/XATLJhyEoZ— Nagaraja Gadekal (@gadekal2020) July 25, 2021
In fact, party insiders told TNIE that the BJP leadership has been caught by surprise with the kind of show of strength for Yediyurappa and are closely following the developments in the state.
Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said that a message on change of guard from the party high command is expected on Sunday evening amid continued speculation.