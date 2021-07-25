STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No threat to turncoat ministers, says Nirani

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Nirani, who is also Kalaburagi district minister, pleaded ignorance when asked about the issue of change of guard in the state.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:59 AM

Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani has said that there will be no threat to those legislators in the BS Yediyurappa Cabinet, who quit the Congress-JDS coalition government and joined the BJP in 2019, even if there is a change in leadership in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Nirani, who is also Kalaburagi district minister, pleaded ignorance when asked about the issue of change of guard in the state. Nirani said he has read about the issue only in newspapers and nobody in the party, including Yediyurappa, has spoken to him regarding the change of leadership.

When asked if he is a contender to the CM’s post,  the Bilgi MLA said that all the 120 BJP legislators are qualified to become the CM and that he was not lobbying for any post.  On his recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Nirani asked people not to draw any inferences from the visit.

