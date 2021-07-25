Private schools in Karnataka ready to open on August 2

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools in the state are ready to open up from August 2. And they have recommended to the government, which is collecting the opinion of stakeholders on reopening of schools, to allow all schools to reopen at the same time. They are also pushing for vaccination of all teachers, support staff and SDMC members before the commencement of schools.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that the decision on school reopening will be announced in the coming week. In case opening all classes is not possible, the schools have recommended that the government consider simultaneous opening of pre-primary and lower primary on August 2, followed by Class 6 and above by August 9.

They have come up with a workable timetable for schools based on their enrolments. One teacher per classroom needs to be ensured for pre-primary and primary classes, and no classroom should be left unattended. Schools have also asked the government to reduce and revise the curriculum to ensure optimum learning levels, and modify the academic year and calendar to plug the learning gap.