BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal says seers must stay out of politics

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a strident critic of CM BS Yediyurappa, has criticised pontiffs, including religious heads of Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts, for interfering in politics.

"There should be no political interference while appointing heads of mutts... Similarly, there should be no religious interference in political appointments," he said, indirectly criticising seers for backing Yediyurappa.

"If the pontiffs of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community are lobbying for one particular leader, this will have an impact on the religious heads of other communities. This might result in an unprecedented political turmoil in the state.

This will also bring a bad name to our community," the Veerashaiva-Lingayat strongman said. "The seers should raise their voice and fight on behalf of all the Hindus when pontiffs, religious heads, saints, Hindu karyakartas, temples and mutts are attacked... not for the sake of one person (Yediyurappa)," he said.