'Not leaving out of sadness': BS Yediyurappa breaks down after resigning as Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation at the end of his speech at the celebrations of his government completing two years of governance. A teary-eyed BS Yediyurappa said he would submit his resignation to Governor Tawarchand Gehlot post-lunch.

Even as his voice choked up as he announced his resignation, BS Yediyurappa said he wasn't bidding farewell in sadness but thanked Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership for the opportunity.

"With your permission, I have decided that post-lunch I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit resignation as Karnataka's Chief Minister. I am not sad. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda gave BS Yediyurappa additional two years despite breaching the 75-year-old cap. Words are not enough to thank them. I appeal that all of us should work together to build the party," BS Yediyurappa said announcing his resignation from the dais.

Soon after he visited the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation. Yediyurappa has been asked to continue as caretaker CM until the BJP's parliamentary committee takes a call on the next Chief Minister. Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, BS Yediyurappa said his resignation was voluntary and nobody has coerced him to step down.

BS Yediyurappa made a fiery yet emotional speech at the event celebrating his government's 2nd anniversary. "At a time when there were no cars, I remember cycling to places to work for the party. We built the party when there was no one to do it," he recalled.

"It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them," BS Yediyurappa tweeted after submitting his resignation to the Governor.