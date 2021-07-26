STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hampi ruins to shine bright at night, project to begin by August 15

The famous ruins of Hampi will be lit up at night to give an exquisite and unique experience to tourists visiting the World Heritage Site soon.

Published: 26th July 2021

A file picture of illuminated monuments during one of the previous editions of Hampi By Night | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  The famous ruins of Hampi will be lit up at night to give an exquisite and unique experience to tourists visiting the World Heritage Site soon. The project, Hampi by Night, will be up and running by August 15, with officials giving final touches to it.

The monuments will be illuminated and the tour will be accompanied by musical rendition of the importance of each sculpture in Kannada, English and Hindi. Seventeen monuments, including Virupaksha temple, Narasimha temple, Gejjala Mantap and Kamal Mahal, have been selected for the project.

Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) Commissioner Siddarameshawar said the contract to develop the project has been handed over to a private company and technical works have already started at the monument site. 

“The dates for the launch will be finalised soon,” he said. Another senior officer said that the government has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the project. “In our next meeting, we will finalise the entry fee and timings for the tour. 

We are also planning to introduce packages for tourists. Earlier, the monuments were illuminated only during  Hampi Utsav. Once the project is completed, illuminated monuments can be seen every evening,” he added.

