Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot returns to Bengaluru
Amid murmurs of BS Yediyurappa stepping down as CM, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who left for Delhi on July 19, returned to Bengaluru on Sunday.
Published: 26th July 2021 03:36 AM | Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:36 AM
BENGALURU: Amid murmurs of BS Yediyurappa stepping down as CM, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who left for Delhi on July 19, returned to Bengaluru on Sunday. Sources said that the Governor visited President Ram Nath Kovind, which is part of protocol, and also PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. After Delhi, he left for Bhopal, his hometown.
With the buzz in state politics over Yediyurappa’s exit, political corridors were busy discussing the Governor’s visit to Delhi. If there is a decision by the BJP high command to replace Yediyurappa, he will have to submit his resignation to the Governor.