Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot returns to Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid murmurs of BS Yediyurappa stepping down as CM, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who left for Delhi on July 19, returned to Bengaluru on Sunday. Sources said that the Governor visited President Ram Nath Kovind, which is part of protocol, and also PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. After Delhi, he left for Bhopal, his hometown.

With the buzz in state politics over Yediyurappa’s exit, political corridors were busy discussing the Governor’s visit to Delhi. If there is a decision by the BJP high command to replace Yediyurappa, he will have to submit his resignation to the Governor.