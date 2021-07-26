Karnataka: Rs 20,000 crore will be given to 30 lakh farmers as loan

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To help farmers impacted by Covid, the State Government has increased the target of agriculture lending in the cooperative sector, said Cooperative and Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekhar here on Sunday.

He said that over Rs 20,810 crore will be lent to over 30 lakh farmers. This is 14 per cent more than the target last year, he said, inaugurating the executive committee meeting of State BJP Raitha Morcha. “Farmers will get short-term loans at zero per cent interest. We have instructed all Apex and DCC banks that farmers should not face any problems while getting loans,” he said.

The new APMC system has streamlined the system of selling agri-produce and it has helped farmers, he claimed. “Earlier, Rs 1.5 cess used to be charged per quintal of produce sold at APMC. This has been brought down to 60 paise. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that all APMCs will be developed and each APMC will be given Rs 2-5 crore to take up development works,” he added.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member and state BJP Raitha Morcha president Eranna Kadadi said that while opposition parties are projecting new laws as anti-farmer, the Raitha Morcha will sensitise ryots about the benefits.