Langurs stranded on tree amidst floods in Karnataka's Haveri, forest and fire teams launch rescue ops

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The Karnataka Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services have taken up a unique flood rescue this season. They have tied a temporary ladder to a tree surrounded by flood waters where a group of langurs have been stranded over three days.

The incident was reported in Handiganur village of Haveri taluk. Three days ago, the forest department along with firefighters initiated a rescue operation, which was not fruitful. Hence sufficient food, fruits have been placed near the tree for the primates to feed on till the water levels recedes.

Following good rain in the Western Ghats and Haveri district, many rivers here have been overflowing for the last three-four days. The water level at Varada River that passes by Handiganur village is increasing since the last three days and inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural land of the village.

Around 12-13 langurs that were in the fields of Handiganur village climbed the tree to escape from the increasing river water and got stranded on the tree itself. Few villagers noticed langurs and informed the forest department on Sunday morning. Along with firefighters, the forest staff reached the tree with an inflatable rescue boat, but they were not able to rescue the monkeys. Therefore they prepared a ladder with rope and tied it to the tree hoping that the langurs would use it to reach a safer place.

A forest staff said, a few snakes which have also been sheltered in the same tree have been causing inconvenience for the rescue operation. “Hence we tied a rope ladder and also left a few bunches of bananas for the monkeys. Till Monday evening, no langur came out from the tree by using a ladder, if they have not returned, we will supply a few more bunches of bananas and other fruits for their survival,” he added.

To witness the rescue operation hundreds of villages gathered on the shore, which is causing disturbance to the langurs. The forest department deployed watchers to disperse the mob and to watch the langur movement. Once the water level gets decreased in the river, the langurs will get down from the tree and reach the mainland.

Haveri Flood Situation Grim

Major rivers in the district like Varada, Tungabhadra and Kumadwati in Haveri are overflowing and causing damage to the thousands of hectares of agriculture fields in the district. The rain has come down in the district but the water levels at Varada River has not come down.

River bridges submerged in the flood at Hosaritti, Channur, Mannur, Konantambgi, Hiremogadur and other villages. The Kumadwati River in Rattihalli taluk has damaged close to 4,800 hectare crops. Till Monday, more than 400 houses were partially damaged in this monsoon.