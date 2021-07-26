STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Langurs stranded on tree amidst floods in Karnataka's Haveri, forest and fire teams launch rescue ops

Around 12-13 langurs that were in the fields of Handiganur village climbed the tree to escape from the increasing river water and got stranded on the tree itself.

Published: 26th July 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Fire and forest departments initiated langurs rescue operation in Handiganur village, Haveri, Karnataka.

Fire and forest departments initiated langurs rescue operation in Handiganur village, Haveri, Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: The Karnataka Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Services have taken up a unique flood rescue this season. They have tied a temporary ladder to a tree surrounded by flood waters where a group of langurs have been stranded over three days.

The incident was reported in Handiganur village of Haveri taluk. Three days ago, the forest department along with firefighters initiated a rescue operation, which was not fruitful. Hence sufficient food, fruits have been placed near the tree for the primates to feed on till the water levels recedes.

Following good rain in the Western Ghats and Haveri district, many rivers here have been overflowing for the last three-four days. The water level at Varada River that passes by Handiganur village is increasing since the last three days and inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural land of the village.

Around 12-13 langurs that were in the fields of Handiganur village climbed the tree to escape from the increasing river water and got stranded on the tree itself. Few villagers noticed langurs and informed the forest department on Sunday morning. Along with firefighters, the forest staff reached the tree with an inflatable rescue boat, but they were not able to rescue the monkeys. Therefore they prepared a ladder with rope and tied it to the tree hoping that the langurs would use it to reach a safer place.

A forest staff said, a few snakes which have also been sheltered in the same tree have been causing inconvenience for the rescue operation. “Hence we tied a rope ladder and also left a few bunches of bananas for the monkeys. Till Monday evening, no langur came out from the tree by using a ladder, if they have not returned, we will supply a few more bunches of bananas and other fruits for their survival,” he added.

To witness the rescue operation hundreds of villages gathered on the shore, which is causing disturbance to the langurs. The forest department deployed watchers to disperse the mob and to watch the langur movement. Once the water level gets decreased in the river, the langurs will get down from the tree and reach the mainland.

Haveri Flood Situation Grim

Major rivers in the district like Varada, Tungabhadra and Kumadwati in Haveri are overflowing and causing damage to the thousands of hectares of agriculture fields in the district. The rain has come down in the district but the water levels at Varada River has not come down.

River bridges submerged in the flood at Hosaritti, Channur, Mannur, Konantambgi, Hiremogadur and other villages. The Kumadwati River in Rattihalli taluk has damaged close to 4,800 hectare crops. Till Monday, more than 400 houses were partially damaged in this monsoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka floods Haveri floods Langurs
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp