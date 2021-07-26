STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On eve of Karnataka government anniversary, CM Yediyurappa left on tenterhooks by top brass

78-year-old, 4-time CM insists he will work for next 10-15 yrs, slaying doubts over his capabilities

Published: 26th July 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addresses villagers in Belagavi district on Sunday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addresses villagers in Belagavi district on Sunday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Will he, won’t he? Even BS Yediyurappa doesn’t seem to know whether he will continue in his post or not. On the eve of his government’s second anniversary, Yediyurappa was kept waiting for the BJP’s Central leadership to decide his fate. No word had come till late Sunday night and Yediyurappa has decided to go ahead with his government’s anniversary celebrations, while being mindful of keeping the rest of Monday ‘reserved’ in case the high command gives its verdict.

Amid indications of an imminent change of guard in the state, the four-time chief minister made it obvious on Sunday that if anybody blinks first, it would not be him. Yediyurappa, who visited rain-affected districts in the Mumbai-Karnataka region on Sunday, said he would continue working as usual until he is asked to resign, repeatedly putting the onus on the BJP central leadership, while asserting that he is up for the task to continue as CM.

“I have decided to work till the very last minute. I haven’t received any messages so far. If they ask me to continue, I will. Otherwise, I will resign and work for the party. I am hopeful of getting information either today or tomorrow. I will decide on the future course of action then,” said a calm and composed Yediyurappa, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru. For two weeks now, Yediyurappa has been insisting that it is up to the party central leadership to decide his fate.

Sources close to the CM insisted that if the party decides to replace him, then it is entirely their decision and not his. “Let me add that I will work for the next 10-15 years for the party’s welfare,” he said in parting as if to slay all doubts being cast on his capabilities due to age and health.

Yediyurappa said that celebrations marking the completion of two years of his government will continue as planned on Monday and all decisions will be taken after that. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, at a press conference in Goa on Sunday, praised Yediyurappa’s governance sparking off speculation whether there was a change of plans in replacing the veteran. 

Seers show of support
More than 450 Lingayat seers from different parts of the state put up a massive show of support for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at the Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, on Sunday. The powerful Lingayat mutt swamis said Yediyurappa should continue as Chief Minister.
 

