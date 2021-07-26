Rain submerges several villages in Bagalkot district of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overflowing Ghataprabha and Krishna rivers have submerged at least 25 villages in Bagalkot district following heavy rains in the region over the past week. Despite some respite from battering rains, water levels in rivers and dams in the Mumbai-Karnataka region continued to rise, leaving several more villages vulnerable to flooding.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who visited the rain-affected districts on Sunday to review the situation, assured villagers that a door-to-door survey to assess the damage will be conducted and the compensation will be decided based on that. Yediyurappa, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi and Govind Karjol, Ministers Umesh Katti and R Ashoka, visited the areas hit by overflowing Hiranyakeshi river.

At least 600 families have been moved to safer places in Mudhol and Jamkhandi taluks. Seven relief centres opened in Mudhol taluk have accommodated over 1,560 people, while five relief centres of Jamkhandi have given shelter to 161 people. Traffic has been suspended on 13 bridge-cum-barrages built across Ghataprabha river in Mudhol taluk.

30 more killed in Maharashtra

Mumbai: On a day 30 more deaths were reported from the rain-affected districts of Maharashtra, the government on Sunday quantified the total loss, saying 228 people have died, while 100 are missing so far. A majority of the casualties and fatalities were recorded in the Konkan and western regions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said floodwater has not receded from areas and evacuation operations are still on.