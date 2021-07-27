After truncated CM tenures, BSY went back to ‘Yediyurappa’

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two years ago, former CM BS Yediyurappa, requesting then Governor Vajubhai Vala to give permission for the swearing-in ceremony as CM had signed with the original spelling of his name —‘Yediyurappa.’

In 2007, he had changed the spelling of his name to Yeddyurappa after the advice of his astrologers, to revert it to Yediyurappa before taking oath as CM on July 26, 2019. Sources said after his short-lived tenures in 2007 and 2018, he was advised to revert to his original spelling.

He has the credit of being appointed as CM on four occasions. Unfortunately, he could not complete a full five-year tenure. Though he has made it clear that he does not want to move out of Karnataka and take up any ceremonial positions, former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah had tweeted last year saying,



“Having led a life as a successful people’s representative, I wish you also be a successful Margdarshak

for your party which is misled on issues.”