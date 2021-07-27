STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Known for keeping low profile, BL Santhosh could be next Karnataka CM: BJP insiders

A bachelor, he is known to lead an extremely frugal lifestyle, and his belongings include a few pairs of clothes and an extensive bookshelf.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:54 AM

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By  bansy kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As speculation rages about who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister, highly-placed sources said it is most likely BL Santhosh, and his name could be made official either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Reliable sources said his name has already been finalised. State in-charge General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Santhosh (54) is a meritorious student and engineering graduate from the prestigious Regional Engineering College, Suratkal, and an RSS pracharak who served as BJP General Secretary in Karnataka. A full-time worker, he was elevated as National General Secretary (Org) about two years ago, and is based out of Delhi.

A bachelor, he is known to lead an extremely frugal lifestyle, and his belongings include a few pairs of clothes and an extensive bookshelf. Sources said he knows party workers in every assembly segment by name, having served in the organisation here. He is affectionately known as Santhoshji in party circles. Santhosh reached Bengaluru on Monday, said sources.

Sources said Santhosh and other senior BJP leaders have been in touch with JDS leader HD Revanna as a precautionary measure, in case of any rebellion in the ranks, which could upset the BJP applecart. JDS deputy leader in the assembly Bandeppa Kashempur is said to have been in Delhi for the past four days, and returned to Bengaluru on Monday.

Sources said Yediyurappa, who was aware of these developments, strongly criticised the JDS, and recalled that the party had failed to transfer power to him in 2008, during the 20:20 government of the BJP and JDS.

