STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No respite for Karnataka from flood as Maharashtra releases water

Meanwhile Rudragouda Patil (55) from Savadi village, Athani taluk was washed away in swelling Krishna river when he was busy with his family in moving the household items out of his flooded house.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Kankanwadi move to safer places in Jamkhandi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the rainfall across all flood-prone areas in the district has subsided, the flood threat still looms large due to the release of water into Krishna from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra for the last two days.

At least 22 flood-prone villages on the border have turned into islands with the rise in water level at Krishna river. Owing to drastic flow of water from the dams of Maharashtra, a large extent of sugarcane fields are totally inundated.

Meanwhile Rudragouda Patil (55) from Savadi village, Athani taluk was washed away in swelling Krishna river when he was busy with his family in moving the household items out of his flooded house.

The family of Patil was badly affected by the floods in the village and had decided to to move to a safer area when the tragedy struck.Sources said, “the teams of NDRF and police have launched an operation to search for his body. However, until late Monday, the teams were still busy searching his body in the river around Savadi village.”

Besides getting all the people from 22 flooded villages shifted to safer areas or relief centres, the local administration was trying to coordinate with officials of Maharashtra to keep a tab on the release of water from the dams into Krishna.Several relief centres have been set up closer to all the affected villages in Athani taluk and necessary facilities being provided to the people inside.

According to the sources, sugarcane grown in about 15,000 acres has been under water in the flooded areas and that more agricultural lands would be affected if the release of water continued.

SITUATION GRIM IN VIILLAGES NEAR KRISHNA

Bagalkot: The situation still remains grim in the villages located alongside Krishna river as 10 more villages were hit by floods in the district on Monday. With 10 more villages affected by floods in Jamkhandi taluk, the tally of flood affected villages in the district touched 31, with Jamkhandi being the worst-affected taluk as 19 villages in the region have been flooded.

With the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) the district administration carried out the rescue operation in at least three villages of Jamkhandi.  A team of SDRF has been kept on stand by as the water level continues to surge in Krishna river leading to threat of floods at few more villages.

Speaking to TNIE, Prashanth C, Tahsildhar of Jamkhandi, pointed that, “There is no sign of water levels receding in Krishna. Inflow of 3.92 lakh cusec has been recorded at Hipparagi barrage. This increasing trend has put few villages in danger. The water levels are expected to rise for another 24 hours before coming down. The people are being moved to safer places and accommodated in relief centers.”

Meanwhile, the people dwelling alongside Ghataprabha River heaved a sigh of relief as the water level in the same river is dipping gradually. The inflow to Ghataprabha has come down by nearly 30,000 cusec in the last 24 hours. On Sunday morning the inflow was around one lakh cusecs and which  came down to 70,000 cusecs on Monday evening.

According to the district administration, “A total of 31 villages have been hit by floods. In order to provide shelter and food to affected people as many as 31 relief centers have been opened accommodating 2,933 people.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Karnataka flood
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp