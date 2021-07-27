STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will strive to provide relief to people hit by COVID, floods: CM-designate Bommai

'We will tread on the path shown by B S Yediyurappa and work for the welfare of youth, women, poor and the downtrodden communities'.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he would strive to offer relief to people affected by COVID-19 and floods and improve the economic condition of Karnataka, hit hard by the pandemic.

"I will work day and night to offer relief to the people in distress due to COVID or the recent floods. I will initiate all steps to improve the economic condition of the state in the coming days," he told reporters.

Following torrential rains, parts of the state had witnessed floods in recent days. Bommai also said that he would work to implement the policies initiated by the outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"We will tread on the path shown by B S Yediyurappa and work for the welfare of youth, women, poor and the downtrodden communities".

ALSO READ: Outgoing CM Yediyurappa’s successor will have his task cut out

"I have taken oath that whatever programmes Yediyurappa had started for such communities will be implemented and funds will be allocated for them and we will provide a just administration," Bommai said.

The CM-designate also hailed his predecessor for his handling of the flood havoc and COVID-19 management.

"Facing the tough situation as chief minister when there were severe floods and COVID-19 situations twice, Yedyurappa has taken the state forward.

He (Yediyurappa) has managed the economy of the state in a manner that there was no shortage of funds in the state despite facing tough situations," Bommai said.

Soon after he was elected as the new leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Bommai thanked the BJP leaders, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Yediyurappa who reposed faith in him to lead the state.

He said he would work hard to live up to the expectations of the Prime Minister and Yediyurppa on the development front.

"I will win everyone's trust with the help of my cabinet colleagues and my party workers," Bommai said.

He said the seniors in the party have blessed him and he would take everyone along. Yediyurappa resigned on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Meanwhile, news of Bommai set to become the next Chief Minister triggered celebrations in Shiggaon town in the district headquarters of Haveri. Shiggaon is from where Bommai got elected to the Karnataka Assembly.

Bommai's supporters hit the roads, burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of their leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp