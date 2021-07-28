It’s Bommai: BSY's close aide bags Karnataka CM throne

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tears he shed as he announced his resignation on Monday ensured BS Yediyurappa got his man -- Basavaraj Bommai -- the top job on Tuesday. Bommai, who joined the party in 2008, was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party, ensuring that he becomes the next chief minister of Karnataka.

None other than Yediyurappa proposed Bommai’s name, which was later backed by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. Bommai left behind other contenders like Murugesh Nirani, Arvind Bellad and CT Ravi. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was sent as an observer to the legislature party meet by the BJP Parliamentary Board, announced Bommai as the next chief minister.

“This is a big responsibility. Under the guidance of chief minister (sic) BS Yediyurappa, I will give a pro-people government. I will strive hard for the welfare of farmers, poor, downtrodden, labourers and backward classes. Management of Covid and floods will be my priority. I will make an honest effort to implement all the schemes announced in our budget,” said Bommai soon after his election as CM-designate.

He along with senior leaders of the party, including Yediyurappa, met Governor Thawarchand Gehlot late on Tuesday evening. Bommai will take oath as chief minister at 11 am on Wednesday. A complete revamp of the cabinet is on the cards and Bommai is expected to have a new team of deputy chief ministers and ministers.

Party sources said that R Ashoka, Sriramulu and Govind Karjol could become deputy chief ministers, while the fate of other two Deputy Chief Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi hangs in the balance as new combinations to take care of regional and caste equations are being worked out.

“I am confident that you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfil the aspirations of people of the State,” Yediyurappa tweeted following Bommai’s elevation. As Bommai spoke to the media on his plans as chief minister, Yediyurappa stood next to him outside the gates of Raj Bhavan. “It will be my priority to implement all schemes announced by our senior-most leader Yediyurappa,” Bommai told reporters as Yediyurappa put his arm around Bommai’s shoulders.

Bommai’s elevation as chief minister is being seen as Yediyurappa having a concrete say in party affairs. Yediyurappa’s preference for Bommai has been noticed time and again with the latter’s appointment as Karnataka’s representative to the GST Council, appointment as home minister first and then as Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister with additional responsibility.

The rise of Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai was elected as BJP Legislative Party leader on July 27, to take oath as CM on July 28

He was Karnataka Home Minister from 2019, and Karnataka’s ministerial representative in the GST Council from 2019

Vested with additional responsibility of Law and Parliamentary Affairs in January 2021

Served as Cabinet Minister for Water Resources between 2008 and 2013. During his term, he won a big victory in the Krishna River disputes issue and got additional water allocated for Karnataka

Third-term MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri with back-to-back victories since 2008

Served as Legislative Council member from 1997 to 2008. Was deputy opposition leader in the Council from 2000 to 2004