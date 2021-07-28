STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Karnataka pins hopes of development on new CM Bommai

While there is a celebratory mood in Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka, several politicians pointed out that it’s time the region got its long pending due. 

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM designate Basavaraj Bommai(Photo | ANI)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: While there is a celebratory mood in Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka, several politicians pointed out that it’s time the region got its long pending due. Several pending projects in irrigation, farming and several other sectors need a push, especially after Basavaraj Bommai, is now the Chief Minister-designate of Karnataka.

Former JDS MLA N H Konaraddi said that Bommai is well versed with the irrigation demands of North Karnataka and it’s time the Mahadayi project is completed. “We hope for better development of the region,” he said.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Bommai set history as his father S R Bommai was chief minister of the state. 

“Being a home minister in B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet, Bommai successfully managed the post and became the new CM in the changed political scenarios. I hope the state will reach new heights in development,” he said.“It is the right decision of the party to elect a person from North Karnataka. He is a brilliant politician and knows how to handle and tackle political situations during crisis,” said Vijay Sankeshwar, former MP and owner of VRL group from Hubballi.

