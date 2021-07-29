CM Bommai to tour flood-hit Uttara Kannada on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. Speaking to media persons after holding his first Cabinet meeting after taking oath as the CM on Wednesday, Bommai said that the State Government will come to the rescue of people affected by floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday morning, Bommai will be visiting flood-affected areas in Yellapura, Karwar and Ankola to take stock of the situation and also visit relief camps. In the afternoon, he will hold a meeting with MLAs, MP and district officials before returning to Bengaluru in the evening by a special flight from Hubballi.

Uttara Kannada and Belagavi were worst-hit districts in the recent floods. Heavy rains and floods triggered landslides at several places in Uttara Kannada. BS Yediyurappa, who was to visit Uttara Kannada district on Monday afternoon, cancelled the visit after he resigned as the state’s chief minister. On Sunday, a day before submitting his resignation, Yediyurappa had visited the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district.

Ironically, in 2019 when Yediyurappa took over as the chiefminister, many districts were hit by devastating floods and even before expanding his Cabinet, he had visited the flood-hit areas. Now, again providing assistance to people affected by floods is among the top priorities for Bommai, who is visiting flood-hit areas just a day after assuming office, and before expanding his ministry.

