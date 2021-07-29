STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai to tour flood-hit Uttara Kannada on Thursday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. Speaking to media persons after holding his first Cabinet meeting after taking oath as the CM on Wednesday, Bommai said that the State Government will come to the rescue of people affected by floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday morning, Bommai will be visiting flood-affected areas in Yellapura, Karwar and Ankola to take stock of the situation and also visit relief camps. In the afternoon, he will hold a meeting with MLAs, MP and district officials before returning to Bengaluru in the evening by a special flight from Hubballi.

Uttara Kannada and Belagavi were worst-hit districts in the recent floods. Heavy rains and floods triggered landslides at several places in Uttara Kannada. BS Yediyurappa, who was to visit Uttara Kannada district on Monday afternoon, cancelled the visit after he resigned as the state’s chief minister. On Sunday, a day before submitting his resignation, Yediyurappa had visited the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district.

Ironically, in 2019 when Yediyurappa took over as the chiefminister, many districts were hit by devastating floods and even before expanding his Cabinet, he had visited the flood-hit areas. Now, again providing assistance to people affected by floods is among the top priorities for Bommai, who is visiting flood-hit areas just a day after assuming office, and before expanding his ministry.

ALSO WATCH | Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttara Kannada Basavaraj Bommai floods
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp