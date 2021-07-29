Communities seek their slice of power pie in Bommai cabinet

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The size and shape of the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet is the new issue of concern among every caste and community. The backward communities, comprising 35% of the population, have started expressing concern about their representation in the ministry.The Kurubas, the single largest denomination within the backward castes, accounting for over 6% of the population, perceive that they have been excluded from important posts during Yediyurappa’s tenure.

The community has warned the BJP that they would undertake a protest if their legislators are not fairly accommodated. Kurubas have been none too happy that their legislators, A H Vishwanath, was left out of the Yediyurappa cabinet, though he was assured of a ministry before he joined BJP. They also pointed out that independent Kuruba legislator R Shankar was called on to sacrifice his assembly constituency to the BJP.

The Kunchitigas are another important community, largely located in Tumakuru and Chitradurga, and are prominent in 26 assembly seats. Kunchitiga Mutt pontiff Shantaveera Swami said, “Our community has only two legislators, MLA Rajesh Gowda and MLC Chidananda Gowda. We have always had a representative in the ministry, like T B Jayachandra, B L Gowda or Kenchappa. But the previous cabinet had unfair representation, Yediyurappa belonged to the Lingayat community, so did eight ministers, including the DyCM. Where should smaller communities go?’’



The prominent Ediga community is spread over 35-40 assembly segments across four districts. It has given the state a Chief Minister, and been represented in every ministry, but in the Yediyurappa cabinet, they had only one minister, holding an insignificant portfolio.

This, despite the community having seven MLAs and two MLCs.Ediga Mutt pontiff Renukananda Swami said, “We request the government to ensure that we are fairly represented.’’ A large group of Scheduled Castes, Left and Right, are seeking their share of power too.