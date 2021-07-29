Jagadish Shettar to stay out of Cabinet, cites seniority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had served as Industries Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, has decided not to be part of the new government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.“Since I am a former CM and a senior, I have decided not to be part of the cabinet on moral grounds. It is my personal decision,” Shettar told TNIE on Wednesday. Shettar said he has already conveyed his decision to Bommai, Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

On being part of the cabinet from 2019 to 2021, Shettar said Yediyurappa is a senior leader and had earlier worked with him as minister. Shettar said, “I will also do any work assigned to me by the party,” Shettar added. Later in the day, speaking to the media, Bommai said he was not aware of Shettar’s decision to stay out of the new government and will talk to the former CM.