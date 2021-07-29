Mangaluru cops nab two for honey trap

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested by the Mangaluru City police in connection with a honey trap and extortion case, wherein the victim lost Rs 2.12 lakh. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday told reporters that the incident occurred on July 19 in Ullal Police station limits, and a complaint was registered by the victim 4 days later.

The accused Azwin (24) from Ullal and Safna alias Khatijamma (23), a resident of Jokatte, were residing at an apartment in Ullal. On July 19, the duo visited the house of a 32-year-old neighbour and had alcohol. Later, they allegedly served him spiked juice, intoxicated him and took his nude photos and videos. They also took Rs 2.12 lakh from the house and a gold ring from the victim, who was unconscious.

The victim in his complaint said that a day after the incident, he went to Azwin’s house and asked him to return the money and threatened to register a police complaint. Azwin asked the victim not to approach police and assured to return the money the next day.

“However, later they came to my house and showed my nude pictures and videos and started blackmailing me that they would upload them on social media,” the victim said. The duo was arrested on Tuesday and the police recovered Rs 70,000.