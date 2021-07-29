STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru cops nab two for honey trap

Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested by the Mangaluru City police in connection with a honey trap and extortion case, wherein the victim lost Rs 2.12 lakh.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested by the Mangaluru City police in connection with a honey trap and extortion case, wherein the victim lost Rs 2.12 lakh. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday told reporters that the incident occurred on July 19 in Ullal Police station limits, and a complaint was registered by the victim 4 days later.

The accused Azwin (24) from Ullal and Safna alias Khatijamma (23), a resident of Jokatte, were residing at an apartment in Ullal. On July 19, the duo visited the house of a 32-year-old neighbour and had alcohol. Later, they allegedly served him spiked juice, intoxicated him and took his nude photos and videos. They also took Rs 2.12 lakh from the house and a gold ring from the victim, who was unconscious.

The victim in his complaint said that a day after the incident, he went to Azwin’s house and asked him to return the money and threatened to register a police complaint. Azwin asked the victim not to approach police and assured to return the money the next day.

“However, later they came to my house and showed my nude pictures and videos and started blackmailing me that they would upload them on social media,” the victim said. The duo was arrested on Tuesday and the police recovered Rs 70,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru honey trap
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp