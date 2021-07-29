Two members of Shamli gang arrested by Karnataka cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hoskote police have arrested two members of the notorious Shamli gang in Uttar Pradesh, who had allegedly committed 19 chain snatching cases in a single day. The accused flew down to the city to commit the offence and returned by train.

Arjun Singh alias Chethan (33) and Sonu Kumar (28), both natives of Punjab, have been arrested. Police said the accused were the members of the notorious Shamli gang of Uttar Pradesh which is involved in hundreds of chain snatching and other cases across the country.

Police said about 19 cases were reported in the jurisdiction of Hoskote, Sulibele, TS Halli, Anugondanahalli, Sarjapur, and Devanahalli police stations on June 30. The police, who launched a probe into these cases, first traced the person who had allegedly given shelter to the accused in his room in Sarjapur. Based on his information, a police team went to Uttar Pradesh and arrested the duo.

"The accused first decided the city where they should commit the offence and came by flight. They operated and committed a series of offences in a single day and returned the same night by train as carrying so much gold in flights may lead to suspicion. They stole a bike and used it to strike the victims and parked it at someplace before they fled the city," the police added.