Wild elephant electrocuted in Kodagu, fourth unnatural death of jumbo in district this month

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A male elephant aged around 38 was electrocuted in a village farmland in Kodagu after the installation of an illegal electric line. The elephant is suspected to have migrated from Atturu Reserve Forest area in Kushalnagar. This is the fourth unnatural death of an elephant reported in the district this month.

Chandru, a resident of Hosakadu, is said to have installed an electric fence across his ginger and arecanut farmland to protect the crops from wild animals. However, the electric fence was installed with an illegal connection from a private house nearby. Further, this electric line installation is against the state Electricity Act.

Late on Wednesday night, the lone tusker, which is suspected to have been in musth, treaded out from the Atturu Reserve Forest area into Hosakadu-Basavanahalli village limits. However, when the elephant tried crossing the farmland owned by Chandru, it was electrocuted.

The forest department was alerted and the spot was visited by ACF Nehru, RFO Ananya Kumar, along with Kushalnagar Rural police, CESC officials and others. “Since the elephant was killed with an illegal electric fence, the case has been handed over to the police. The spot was visited by an expert CESC engineer from Hassan to investigate the matter. The accused will be booked by the police under IPC sections along with Electricity Act and Wildlife Protection Act,” confirmed Ananya.

The post mortem of the elephant was conducted by veterinary doctor Dr Chettiappa. The nearly 1.3 metre long tusks were removed from the carcass and the elephant was laid to rest in the nearby forest area. Investigations into the case by Kushalnagar Rural Police are on.