STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Wild elephant electrocuted in Kodagu, fourth unnatural death of jumbo in district this month

Chandru, a resident of Hosakadu, is said to have installed an electric fence across his farmland to protect the crops from wild animals. However, it was installed with an illegal connection.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

The elephant is suspected to have migrated from Atturu Reserve Forest area (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A male elephant aged around 38 was electrocuted in a village farmland in Kodagu after the installation of an illegal electric line. The elephant is suspected to have migrated from Atturu Reserve Forest area in Kushalnagar. This is the fourth unnatural death of an elephant reported in the district this month.

Chandru, a resident of Hosakadu, is said to have installed an electric fence across his ginger and arecanut farmland to protect the crops from wild animals. However, the electric fence was installed with an illegal connection from a private house nearby. Further, this electric line installation is against the state Electricity Act.

Late on Wednesday night, the lone tusker, which is suspected to have been in musth, treaded out from the Atturu Reserve Forest area into Hosakadu-Basavanahalli village limits. However, when the elephant tried crossing the farmland owned by Chandru, it was electrocuted.

The forest department was alerted and the spot was visited by ACF Nehru, RFO Ananya Kumar, along with Kushalnagar Rural police, CESC officials and others. “Since the elephant was killed with an illegal electric fence, the case has been handed over to the police. The spot was visited by an expert CESC engineer from Hassan to investigate the matter. The accused will be booked by the police under IPC sections along with Electricity Act and Wildlife Protection Act,” confirmed Ananya.

The post mortem of the elephant was conducted by veterinary doctor Dr Chettiappa. The nearly 1.3 metre long tusks were removed from the carcass and the elephant was laid to rest in the nearby forest area. Investigations into the case by Kushalnagar Rural Police are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Elephant
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Villagers hope boxer Lovlina's Tokyo Olympics medal will bring road, water supply
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp