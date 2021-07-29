Will file PIL if ‘unconstitutional’ DyCMs appointed: RTI activist

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The appointment of deputy chief ministers is not valid as per the Constitution, and no such posts should be created when the cabinet is expanded over the next few days by new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said Belagavi based RTI activist Bheemappa Gadad here on Wednesday.

“There is no provision to appoint a deputy chief minister as per the Preamble of the Constitution. Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution do not mention it. If the government picks a deputy chief minister, I will raise my voice in the court and stop the appointment,” he said.

He said, “The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms gave a written reply to my RTI query that a deputy chief minister is being appointed. I have sent a mail to the Governor and chief secretary not to allow such an appointment.” He said, “If the government is functioning on tradition, it should start a new one by appointing another CM to Suvarna Soudha.”