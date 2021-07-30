STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asha worker, her family patch up potholes on busy Kadaba-Subramanya highway

Ananthavathi, her mother Sesamma and father on Monday and Tuesday filled up around 10 potholes at Kindovi in Periyadka near Uppinangady in front of their house.

This pothole-ridden road has been a threat to the lives of the commuters since the last three years, says Ananthavathi. (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
MANGALURU: With an intention to prevent accidents and enable easy travel to the commuters, an asha worker and her parents filled up potholes on Kadaba-Subramanya state highway.

The Asha worker Ananthavathi, her mother Sesamma and father on Monday and Tuesday filled up around 10 potholes at Kindovi in Periyadka near Uppinangady in front of their house. It is a busy road and according to the motorists and commuters, several pleas to authorities to fix the deteriorated stretch have fallen on deaf ears.

This pothole-ridden road has been a threat to the lives of the commuters since the last three years. Ananthavathi says that last year an auto rickshaw driver lost his life after he met with an accident at the same spot. "We had shifted him to the hospital where he died due to severe injuries. Thereafter we have seen many commuters getting injured in the same spot. Their family members would be waiting for their return. So, to help the commuters we decided to fill up these potholes on our own. Our house is in front of this pathetic road. Every rainy season, we fill up the potholes," he said.

Despite heavy rains, Ananthavathi who has more than 12 hours of Covid and other works being an Asha Worker filled up the potholes much to the appreciation of many. "This is not for publicity. When the government fails to give good roads to the citizens, it is our duty to help one another.

Rajaram, Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer from Uppinangady said that they had repaired the road using wet mix macadam (WMM). “However, the road was damaged following the heavy rain. We will repair the road immediately. We have also come to know about the incident where an Asha worker and her family filled up the potholes on their own,” he said.

