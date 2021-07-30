Ex-military personnel protest in Madikeri over attack on soldier, demand police action

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Madikeri came to a standstill for nearly three hours after a protest blocking the entry and exit roads by hundreds of ex-military personnel supported by various other organizations condemning the assault on a soldier and his family on July 25.

Ashok Kumar, a soldier in the Indian Army and a native of 2nd Monnageri village in Kodagu, met with a minor road accident near Boikeri. However, the incident turned grievous after the soldier and his family (who were in the vehicle) were attacked by the driver who caused the accident alongside ten others who reached the spot in half an hour’s time. The family of the soldier was injured in the attack even as Ashok’s father is still being treated at the hospital. The assaulters also made off with the gold jewels worn by the women of the family.

Following this, an FIR was filed and police arrested three assaulters including Rafeque Khan, RH Nazeer and JD(S) minority wing president HU Isaaq Khan. However, the police filed a dacoit case against the assaulters and the arrested trio were let out on bail within 24 hours of the arrest.

This incident attracted district-wide opposition and the protest unfurled at General Thimayya Circle on Friday morning. The protest prolonged for three hours even as slogans were raised against the police and district administration. The protesters demanded that all the assaulters be booked for attempt to murder. Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Kodava Samaj, BJP and other pro-Hindu organisations took part in the protest alleging that many terrorist groups were functioning within the district and that the attack on the soldier was pre-planned.

The exit and entry roads to the city were blocked by the protesters for nearly three hours even as they demanded the presence of SP Kshama Mishra and DC Charulata Somal. The visit of the officials was, however, delayed, prolonging the protest causing a huge traffic jam. Nevertheless, DC Charulata Somal, SP Kshama Mishra, MLA KG Bopaiah and MLC Sunil Subramani visited the spot amidst loud slogans against the DC and SP. The MLA requested the police department to take necessary action.

Kshama Mishra confirmed, “Five people were arrested and booked under IPC 392. We will open a rowdy sheet and take necessary action. I have received the request letter from the ex-military men and a fair investigation will be led into the case.”