Karnataka sees 34% jump in fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After 19 days, the daily Covid caseload in the state has crossed the 2,000-mark. The last time this happened was on July 10 when 2,162 cases were reported. On Thursday, the state reported 2,052 cases, or 34 percent jump in cases, with Bengaluru accounting for 506 (34 percent more than Wednesday’s count of 376). The tally now stands at 29,01,247.

Active cases increased from 22,569 to 23,253, and the daily positivity rate also rose from 1.03 percent to 1.37 percent. The number of fatalities on the day was 35, taking the toll to 36,491. While the cumulative district-wise case fatality rate stands at 1.26 percent, 15 districts have a higher rate. These include Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Bidar, Ballari, Dharwad, and Haveri.

In the last seven days, 18 districts reported a higher case fatality rate than the state average. Kodagu, Shivamogga, Ballari, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban have higher deaths per million than the Karnataka average, which stands at 521. The highest number of deaths have been in the 60 to 69 age group with 10,545 patients succumbing to the virus. With 1,332 discharges, the total recoveries have gone up to 28,41,479.