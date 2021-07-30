STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late Ananth Kumar’s daughter Vijeta calls JDS a strong political force, creates flutter

However, today, despite having 25 BJP MPs we’ve no one raising the voice for state.

Vijeta Anant Kumar | Pic: Twitter - @vijeta_at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijeta Ananth Kumar, daughter of BJP leader and former union minister late Ananth Kumar, created a flutter on social media on Thursday after hailing JDS as a “strong political force”. While the tweet was aimed at starting a conversation- like many of her tweets in the past- it caught the attention of political enthusiasts and speculations began to fly high.

“Why Karnataka politics is really interesting? JDS is still a very strong political force,” she had tweeted JDS leaders, including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, took the tweet as a compliment and thanked Vijeta for the acknowledgement. “Thank you @vijeta_at for acknowledging it. When Shri Ananth Kumar Sir was representing he always stood for our state’s interests. However, today, despite having 25 BJP MPs we’ve no one raising the voice for state.

We will always be grateful for his contribution for our state..,” said Prajwal Revanna, the lone JDS Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka and grandson of party patriarch HD Deve Gowda. While a host of JDS leaders and supporters welcomed Vijeta’s statements, supporters of the BJP construed it as Vijeta cosying up to the JDS. Most speculations stemmed from the fact that Vijeta’s mother Tejaswini Ananth Kumar was overlooked for a ticket from the Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 General Elections to make way for Tejasvi Surya. Tejaswini, a renowned social and environmental activist, was later appointed as BJP state vice-president. But she has largely stayed away from the businesses of the state unit of the party.

