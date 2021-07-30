Many cities plan to replicate Tumakuru digi library model

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the Tumakuru Digital Library project making a huge social impact by catering to the needs of the people belonging to marginalised sections, several other cities are also reportedly eyeing to replicate the model. The project was implemented by the Tumakuru Smart City Limited (TSCL) on the district central library premises at the cost of Rs 1.45 crore.

Over one million people have already accessed the library online besides over 11,000 personally visiting the premises to access the information since its inception in 2019. Many are using it to crack competitive examinations.

“Since my friend Sudha cracked an examination and landed a job as government hostel warden by using this facility, I too followed her. I also have a dream of cracking the railways examinations,” informed Nanlinakshi H, an MA B.Ed.

Teenager Hayagreeva although started visiting the library to prepare for NEET, and is now inspired to study for UPSC as well. “I do not have a personal computer at home and hence the digital library is of great help,” he said.

There are instances of students from remote places renting rooms to help themselves out with an access to the library. Naveen, a post graduate, from Hosahalli Tanda hamlet in Pavagada taluk who is preparing for the KAS examination is one among them.