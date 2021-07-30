New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and held talks for nearly an hour. Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence here.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka here.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.