Youth who attempted suicide goes missing again

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 29-year-old youth hailing from Bengaluru has gone missing from a bridge at Panemangaluru in Bantwal taluk. His bike was recovered by the police from the bridge. Satyavelu, a resident of Dasarahalli, was working at a private company in Bengaluru as per information from the local police. The police said that the youth had attempted to jump off the bridge 15 days ago. However, he was rescued by some locals.

On Wednesday, at around 4.30 am, his bike was found near the bridge and locals alerted the police. ASI Devappa and head constable Suresh Padar took the bike to the station. Meanwhile, a missing complaint has been registered in Bengaluru.