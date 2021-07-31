STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
99.83% clear CBSE Class 12 in Bengaluru region

Bengaluru region, which covers Karnataka, registered a 99.83 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 Board examinations, whose results were announced on Friday.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru region, which covers Karnataka, registered a 99.83 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 Board examinations, whose results were announced on Friday.The national pass percentage stood at 99.37 with 13,04,561 students clearing the exam. While the examinations were scheduled in May, students did not write them due to rising number of Covid cases and the lockdown. A marking scheme based on past evaluations was decided upon to announce the results.

Echoing the sentiment of CBSE schools across the State, General Secretary of Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association (MICSA) Mansoor Ali Khan said that considering the constraints, the board has done a fair job in modulation and tabulation of marks, keeping the wellness and academic progress of students in mind.

Devi M, Principal, Narayana eTechno School, Vidyaranya Pura -- which saw over 90 percent of their students achieving distinction -- said the delay in announcing the results is justified as it was important for students to get accurate results.

Terming it a fair method of evaluation since class 10 is a board examination and all students attempted the same questions, she said that Class 11 examinations will have discrepancies since they were conducted internally by schools and marking schemes vary from school to school putting some students at a disadvantage. “Perhaps, weightage given to Class 11 could have been reduced or only the top 3 subjects could have been considered,” she added.

Swati Soni, Head of School, CMR National Public School, said the evaluation compiled academic performance of three years of students and those who performed well in offline exams fared better.Many colleges and universities have provided students only a provisional admission based on their Grade 11 or Internal exams conducted at school, while collecting full admission fees. With the results out, students need to back up their position and secure their seats, Soni said.

Delay in results doesn’t impact our admissions: US varsity

“The delay in declaration of CBSE Class 12 results did not impact our admission decisions,” said Glen Besterfield, Dean of Admissions, University of South Florida.“As far as we are concerned, the students are already admitted to USF and their Indian school just needs to send us the transcript/results or the students can bring it with them so that their documentation is complete,” he added.

Dr Besterfield clarified, “To formalise an admission and enroll students in classes, we need confirmation that the equivalent of a US high school diploma has been awarded prior to the start of the semester in late August.” To start the bachelor’s degree at an institution of higher education in the United States, a student from India should have cleared Class 12 exams.

