Bommai's cabinet lure keeps BSY critics silent

Published: 31st July 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai(Photo | ANI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Power equations have changed and Basavaraj Bommai has replaced BS Yediyurappa as chief minister, but Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Yatnal has not stopped attacking the former chief minister.

On Friday, he launched a fresh verbal offensive against Yediyurappa, saying the BJP central leadership has asked the Lingayata strongman to ‘retire’. But this time, Yatnal’s statement lacked the usual punch.

Not just Yatnal, most other known dissidents of Yediyurappa too are keeping a low profile so as not to scuttle their chances of making it to the council of ministers when Bommai expands his cabinet next week.
Former minister CP Yogeeshwara, who was vocal against Yediyurappa, has not made any critical statements recently. On Friday, he was seen in New Delhi meeting party top leaders, seeking a ministerial berth.

The other voices of dissent within the BJP -- MLC Adagur Vishwanath and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who have made serious charges against Yediyurappa including that of phone tapping – have kept mum for the moment.Sources said the dissidents are in touch with each other and are better organised. If the ministry formation is not to their liking, dissidence may surface again within BJP, they warned. 

