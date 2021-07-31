STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haveri receives 25,000 additional vaccine doses in three days

There are 230 vaccination centres in Haveri and till recently many of them were out of stock.

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Haveri district, which was reeling under shortage of coronavirus vaccines now has surplus stock thanks to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A large consignment of vaccines was sent to Haveri -- to which CM's Shiggaon constituency belongs -- from Bengaluru. Sources from the administration said that in the last three days about 25,000 vaccines have been brought to Haveri for distribution.

Interestingly Haveri was among the bottom three districts in Karnataka when it came to distribution of vaccines in Karnataka. But the day Basavaraj Bommai, who represents Shiggaon and Savanur constituencies became the Chief Minister, the state administration made arrangements to provide additional doses of vaccines.

Under BSY government, the district had about 10,000 doses per day but in the last three days, the number has been increased to 20,000 daily doses. There are 230 vaccination centres in Haveri and till recently many of them were out of stock.

Dr M Jayanand, District Nodal Officer of Vaccination admitted that in the last three days additional supply of vaccines has reached Haveri and other parts of the district. He added that so far 1.4 lakh jabs have been given to the 18-44 age group and 2.71 lakh vaccines have been given to those aged above 45. 

“We are hoping to speed up the vaccination process in the coming days after additional supplies of vaccines have reached us. The distribution percentage has increased in the last two days and from Monday we are hoping to cover more areas in the district. The vaccination programme in the rural parts of the district needs to be sped up," he said.

