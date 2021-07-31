STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM's Shiggaon lacks roads, connectivity, health infrastructure 

For every major health need the patients need to come to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

road

Roads in poor condition in Shiggaon town. (Photo | Hemanth)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

SHIGGAON: As you step outside the palatial bungalow of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Savanur-Shiggon main road in Shiggaon, dusty and poorly managed roads tell the sorry tale of the constituency. The people are happy that their favourite leader has been chosen as the Chief Minister of the state, but they list out their demands.

This is the third time Basavaraj Bommai is representing the Shiggaon-Savanur constituency of Haveri district. The town is badly in need of good roads, illumination and a health care system that can cater to hundreds of villages around. For every major health need the patients need to come to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. Besides the health infrastructure, the connectivity and transport services to 417 villages in Shiggaon and Savanur needs a boost.

But people also remember the contributions of Bommai who helped them solve their drinking water issues. For several years Savanur and Shiggaon had major problems with drinking especially during summer months. Thanks to the efforts of Bommai, two large water bodies in these towns were filled with water from the Varada river. For the last three years, the summers have not been so difficult for the people here. This has also helped large numbers of farmers who live along these canals.

Puttangouda Patil, resident of Shiggaon said that in 2013 itself Bommai ensured completion of the drinking water canal between Naganur and Gangibhavi. There are 3.5 lakh people in these two towns and villages who badly require medical facilities and good roads for commuting. Good roads will also help them take their agricultural produce to the markets in Haveri, Byadgi and Rangebennur,” he said.

“Now that Bommai has promised that he will make Shiggaon as a model constituency, we are hoping to see some development. There has been a long-pending demand from the people that Shinggaon should have a medical college,” said Shivappa Chikkannavar, a businessman from Shiggaon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiggaon Basavaraj Bommai Shiggaon-Savanur constituency
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp