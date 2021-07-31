STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not walking into sunset, BSY to tour Karnataka in September

Days after resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has decided to hit the road soon to strengthen the BJP ahead of the panchayat elections and the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:08 AM

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa interacts with the family of Ravi, who ended his life following the latter’s resignation, at Bomalapura in Chamarajanagar district on Friday

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

The four-time chief minister has decided to visit every district after Ganesha Chaturthi (September 10) and strengthen the party. His decision to tour the state is being seen by many as a strong message to the party top brass that he will not join the league of party patriarch LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi and become part of the Margadarshak Mandal. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Yediyurappa said the BJP has set a target of winning 130 seats in the next Assembly polls to form a government on its own.

Clarifying that he will not intervene in the selection of ministers in the new cabinet, the former chief minister said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is free to pick his team in consultation with the high command.Reiterating that he will not interfere in the governance of the state, Yediyurappa said the new ministers will be sworn in a week.

Rousing welcome

Yediyurappa was accorded a grand welcome during his visit to Bomalapura. Hundreds, raising slogans of “Raja Huli”, gathered at the helipad in D Devaraj Urs Stadium and welcomed their leader.Yediyurappa visited the residence of BJP worker Ravi, who ended his life following his resignation on July 26, and interacted with his mother Revamma and his sisters for 30 minutes. He handed over aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family and promised to deposit another Rs 5 lakh in Revamma’s bank account so that the monthly interest will be of help to the bereaved family. 

