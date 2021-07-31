STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Yediyurappa’s exit, loyalists keen on son BY Vijayendra’s entry into active politics

Some sections in the BJP feel that Vijayendra might not jump into electoral politics at the moment as everything depends on how the political scenario in the state pans out in the coming months.

Published: 31st July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa’s sons B Y Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra | Nagaraja Gadekal

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the resignation of BS Yediyurappa as chief minister, his loyalists have started the spadework for the electoral debut of his son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra.

Vijayendra’s name was doing the rounds as the possible BJP candidate either for Basavakalyan or Ranebennur bypolls earlier this year. He, however, stayed away from the poll pitch and worked for the victory of his party candidates. He was also lauded by the party high command for his role in the BJP’s historic win in KR Pet and Sira Assembly constituencies - considered a JDS-Congress stronghold.

Now, two bypolls - to Sindagi and Hangal - are on the cards and there are demands from several quarters within the BJP to field Vijayendra from Hangal, which was represented by Yediyurappa’s close associate, CM Udasi, until his death in June. Bypolls to Sindagi was necessitated following the death of JDS MLA M C Managuli in January.

Now, with Yediyurappa resigning as the CM and Vijayendra no longer carrying the “Super CM” tag, their loyalists want the latter to enter Vidhana Soudha, hoping that his elevation as a legislator will bring in a new dimension to state politics. His election as an MLA will also help him build a rapport with legislators, both inside and outside the House, and also provide a strong base for him to shoulder any responsibility in the government in the future, they argue. While a few BJP workers feel that though his entry into the Assembly will help the party in the future, a few opine that he should not become a parallel power centre.

Haveri district BJP president Siddaraju Kalkoti said that they are geared up to face the bypolls based on the development works implemented by Udasi. “Vijayendra’s name has not cropped up  till now. Anyone who contests the bypolls on a BJP ticket will win,” he claimed. While senior BJP office-bearers clarified that deliberations within the party are yet to begin on the  bypolls, they made it clear that the candidates will be decided by the high command.

Some sections in the BJP feel that Vijayendra might not jump into electoral politics at the moment as everything depends on how the political scenario in the state pans out in the coming months. He may not look at Hangal if his father Yediyurappa is made a Governor or is given a national role by the BJP top brass. In that scenario, Vijayendra will opt for his father’s constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. Some others feel that he should be made working president of the state unit and lead the party in the 2023 Assembly election so that he will have an opening for the top post. Meanwhile, the BJP unit in Mysuru wants Vijayendra to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Varuna - which is represented by former CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra.

