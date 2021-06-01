STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to procure COVID-19 vaccines directly from producers

Narayan said the govt has decided to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers, as the two companies that had submitted bids in response to global tenders have not submitted the requisite documents

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government will make efforts to directly procure Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers and drop the process of global tenders to get two crore doses.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Chairman Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the government has decided to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers, as the two companies that had submitted bids in response to global tenders have not submitted the requisite documents.

“In response to the short-term global tender floated on May 15, two distribution companies, one from Bengaluru and another from Mumbai, had submitted applications for supplying vaccine by procuring it from manufacturers. However, they have not provided the required documents and agreement with Russia’s Sputnik vaccine manufacturer. Representatives from those companies had also not attended the virtual meetings,” the DyCM told the media.

Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Ink from Mumbai and Thulasi Systems from Bengaluru had applied for the tenders to supply vaccines.

Narayan said the bids were rejected, and they have already started the process of communication with all vaccine manufacturing companies, as the government is not in a position to wait, faced with the threat of a possible third wave.  

